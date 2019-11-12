Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 578,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,615. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

