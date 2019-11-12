Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,218,000 after acquiring an additional 531,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,004 shares of company stock valued at $641,458 and have sold 80,418 shares valued at $6,414,851. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 1,472,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

