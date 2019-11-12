Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.