Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

