Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,306 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,056. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

UTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.39. 1,612,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

