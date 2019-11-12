Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $801,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $794,300.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,967. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

