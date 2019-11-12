Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share by the retailer on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 184.70 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 87.95. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 221.86 ($2.90).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

