Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103,619 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $147.90. 199,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

