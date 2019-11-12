Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,547.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 297,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,323,000 after buying an additional 279,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $236,895.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,691.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,240 shares of company stock worth $11,389,244 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.97. 12,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $248.83. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

