Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,290,000 after buying an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.59.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.91. The stock had a trading volume of 216,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $589.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

