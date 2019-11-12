Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,505. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

