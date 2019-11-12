Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aqua America by 3.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

