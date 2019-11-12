Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 151,566 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $429,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after acquiring an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.52. 37,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $479.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,603,797 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

