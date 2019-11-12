Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 138,267 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $684,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,385. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

