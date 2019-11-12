Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 272,310 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $379,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $87.87. 443,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,850. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.