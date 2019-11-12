Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $497,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

BSX stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 487,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,072 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,352. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

