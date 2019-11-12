Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,383,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 175,919 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $566,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 466,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

