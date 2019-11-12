Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

MA stock opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,190 shares of company stock worth $22,826,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

