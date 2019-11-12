Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.45.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $277.14. 2,183,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,260. The stock has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,323. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

