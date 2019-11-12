Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22.

MDSO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.35.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.