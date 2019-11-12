Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $651.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.56.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $504.81. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,455. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $698.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average of $581.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

