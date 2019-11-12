Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lowered by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

