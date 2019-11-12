Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $15,961,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 658,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,596. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.