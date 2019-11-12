MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 278,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. MICT has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.46.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 724.82% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

