Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.25

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $373,728.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $51,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,453. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,129,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

