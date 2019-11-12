MIR COIN Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $2.37 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

