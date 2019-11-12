Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIRM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

MIRM opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ian Clements purchased 4,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Also, Director Laurent Fischer purchased 4,650 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,432 shares of company stock worth $232,684.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.20% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

