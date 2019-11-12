MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS MSBHY opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

