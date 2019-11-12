Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00711177 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,347,310 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

