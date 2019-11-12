Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Short Interest Update

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 330,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of MOG.A traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. 91,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,223. Moog has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

