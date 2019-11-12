Moog Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:MOG/A traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

