Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PZN remained flat at $$8.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

