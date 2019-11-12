Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CARBO Ceramics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 351,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 130,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.63. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.88 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 46.99%. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

