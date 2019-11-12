Morgan Stanley Sells 1,982 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IMPAC Mortgage were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 44,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,203. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.03.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

