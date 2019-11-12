Morgan Stanley Sells 70,808 Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Keane Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Keane Group by 168.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 2,882,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Keane Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.