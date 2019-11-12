MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.33). MorphoSys reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million.

MOR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,636. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

