Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Shares Down 7.9%

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 35 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosenergo Pao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosenergo Pao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.