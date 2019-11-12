Motco Buys 151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,755. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $133.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

