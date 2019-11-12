Motco Has $308,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Motco cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

