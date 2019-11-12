Motco Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 131.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,512,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,896,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,368,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 979,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 362,655 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

