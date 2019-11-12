Motus (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74.

Motus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOTUY)

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

