MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Position Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. 101,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.20. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $126.48.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

