Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. 6,971,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,989,209. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

