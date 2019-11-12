Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 45,324 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,324 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,978 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,616,000 after acquiring an additional 547,873 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,564.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 279,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273,874 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 819.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 68,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 2,086,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $74.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

