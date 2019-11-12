Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 18,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $317.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.