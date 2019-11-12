National Bank Financial Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$3.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,200 shares in the company, valued at C$504,480. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $251,777.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

