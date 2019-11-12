National Bank Financial Weighs in on DHX Media Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHXM)

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DHX Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHXM. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 price target on shares of DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $2.00 price target on shares of DHX Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. DHX Media has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHXM. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in DHX Media during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

