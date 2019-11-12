Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 36,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,452. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.19 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 41.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 134,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

