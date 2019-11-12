NewDay Solutions LLC Acquires 17,203 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NewDay Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.7% of NewDay Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

