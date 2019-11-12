NewDay Solutions LLC Sells 660 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NewDay Solutions LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,945,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,764. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.